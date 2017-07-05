Ram Gopal Varma is kissing Anurag Kashyap ‘for his sexy mind’. What’s happening between them? See photos

Ram Gopal Varma showers kisses on Anurag Kashyap. Ram Gopal Varma showers kisses on Anurag Kashyap.

Ram Gopal Varma who mocked Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films post the Vikas Bahl molestation row now seems happy to be in the arms of the Bombay Velvet director. RGV shared multiple pictures of himself and Anurag kissing each other with interesting captions. The two seemed to be having a lot of fun, as they discussed girls and more. RGV met Anurag at a restaurant, and while sharing the clicks, wrote, “Just met Anurag Kashyap at a restaurant and his lips on my cheek felt better than a most sexiest girls lips on my mouth.”

He then added, “No matter what all horrible people think about us I doubt they will suspect our sexual orientation ..But we truly love each other.” He also said, “I hate gays bcos I don’t like any1 who doesn’t like women but connecting point with Anurag is we both like women and our kiss is an acknowledgement of our common love for women.”

His take on kiss was as interesting as the person he planted one on. He wrote, “A kiss is not a sexual expression but the purest form of love which can happen between mother and child or thickest friends or bitterest enemies ..but my kiss to Anurag is for his sexy mind.”

Ram Gopal Varma also confirmed recently that he will be doing a biopic on NT Rama Rao. Anurag Kashyap, on the other hand, will be seen in a Tamil movie titled Imaikka Nodigal as an antagonist. He last directed the 2016 film, Raman Raghav 2.0.

