Ram Gopal Varma is all praise for Baahubali 2, says it is Indian version of James Cameron’s Avatar

Ram Gopal Varma speaks about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion. Ram Gopal Varma speaks about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Ram Gopal Varma has been going on and on about how great a film Baahubali is and how this SS Rajamouli’s directorial is a slap on Bollywood’s face. Now, the director claims that Baahubali: The Conclusion is equivalent to Avatar by James Cameron. He writes, “BB2 is the AVATAR from India and @ssrajamouli made it in a fraction of both time and money of what James Cameron spent on his AVATAR.”

He added that the film is so huge that every next film made by any industry would have a direct comparison with Baahubali franchise. “BB2 impact on Bollywood will be tremendous bcos every super director nd superstar for their next blockbuster will have to refer to BB2,” said the director who is prepping up for the release of his upcoming film Sarkar 3.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth praised SS Rajamouli and his film. He wrote, “Baahubali 2 … Indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to God’s own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!!” But director Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame believes a film in the combination of S.S. Rajamouli and superstar Rajinikanth can grow beyond Baahubali and beat the earnings of James Cameron’s Avatar at the box office.

“Hope director S.S. Rajamouli does one film with Superstar Rajinikanth. If it happens, the record of ‘Avatar’ in worldwide box office will be second,” Alphonse wrote on his Facebook page.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets:

BB2 impact on Bollywood will be tremendous bcos every super director nd super star for their next blockbuster will have to refer to BB2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 30, 2017

BB2 is the AVATAR from india and @ssrajamouli made it in a fraction of both time and money of what James Cameron spent on his AVATAR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 30, 2017

Check out Rajinikanth’s tweets:

Baahubali 2 … indian cinema’s pride. My salutes to God’s own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

Basking in the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rajamouli had earlier said that if he plans to make a film in Tamil, it has to be with Rajinikanth. Rajamouli had said it is his long-time desire to work with Rajinikanth, he doesn’t have a script ready yet for their combination to materialise.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office success on a non-holiday is a wake-up call for Bollywood, says Ram Gopal Varma

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd