Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff ‘transgender’, Vidyut Jammwal makes his conversation public

Ram Gopal Varma is obsessed with Tiger Shroff. Earlier the director tagged him as Urmila Matondkar and Bikini babe of the present times and now, in a conversation with Vidyut Jammwal over phone, he calls the Heropanti actor a ‘transgender.’ For people who wonder why Vidyut called up RGV, the Sarkar director has been tweeting about a face-off between Vidyut and Tiger and how the latter would break bones of the former. So, Vidyut telephoned him to ask why he was doing all this, making a comparison between him and the Baaghi actor. To this, RGV replied that he has nothing against Vidyut and goes on to call Tiger with different names – woman, transgender and a lot more.

Vidyut recorded the call and shared it on his SoundCloud account. A lot of words in the conversation are not clear but what’s understandable is the fact that RGV did all this under influence of alcohol. As soon as the director got to know that Vidyut has posted his entire conversation on Twitter, he wrote, “I want to thank @VidyutJammwal for the extraordinary expose not to the people about me,but for exposing me to myself about myself. I truly thank @VidyutJammwal for my changeover nd I want to apologise to Bruce Lee for not understanding him the way Vidyut made me realise.”

The chat began when in a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “As a martial arts fan am really curious about who’s better fighter btwn @iTIGERSHROFF and @VidyutJammwal ..I wish they will fight and prove. I personally think @iTIGERSHROFF is far better and he should challenge @VidyutJammwal for a real fight and prove to everyone that he’s best. I am super sure @VidyutJammwal will run away if @iTIGERSHROFF challenges him for a hand to hand kick to kick fight in real. My bet is on @iTIGERSHROFF and am sure he will prove he’s Bruce Lee ka baap by destroying @VidyutJammwal in an open challenge real fight.”

He continued, “If @iTIGERSHROFF openly challenges @VidyutJammwal for a direct real fight @VidyutJammwal will runaway to the Shaolin Temple. As a @iTIGERSHROFF fan am so waiting for him to throw an open challenge for a real fight to that b s t d e f x s n y @VidyutJammwal. In a real street fight I will bet everything on @iTIGERSHROFF becos I believe he will finish off @VidyutJammwal with just one single punch. Am super sure that @VidyutJammwal will never have the guts to take on @iTIGERSHROFF ‘s challenge.”

And when RGV started feeling a bit sober, he realised what he had done and was quick enough to cover-up. “Though it was done in my usual fun way,I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused.” By the way, his tweets have mention of Amitabh Bachchan too. The director credits Senior Bachchan for getting stability in his life. “For all those who are disbelieving my vow,since I don’t believe in God,I hearby swear on my mother,Steven Spielberg and @SrBachchan. Great Bruce Lee evolved me and @VidyutJammwal de evolved me nd I thank @SrBachchan for being stabilising factor..I owe my existence to him.”

This is not the first time that Ramu has spoken such derogatory words for Tiger. Earlier, while the star and his father Jackie Shroff remained silent about the entire issue, his mother Ayesha Shroff had expressed her vain over RGV’s comments. Now, the matter has escalated. While Vidyut has already taken the action by showing mirror to the director, we wonder how Tiger will take it this time.

