Ram Gopal Varma called Tiger Shroff a bikini babe. Tiger’s response is grace itself

Seemingly unperturbed by director Ram Gopal Varma’s mean tweets that he should learn ‘machoism’ from his father, actor Tiger Shroff today said he is fine if someone doesn’t like his “artistic expressions”. Last week on Tiger’s birthday, Varma tweeted alongside a picture of the young star which showed him emerging from the sea. Calling him a bikini babe, the director said he should pose more like a man. Reacting to Varma’s comments, Tiger told reporters at an event, “I am not even half a man as my father is. He is the original hero. Even if I try I can’t be like him. But everyone has freedom of speech. He is a senior director, so, there’s not much I can say. I try to be my own individual and express my individuality. Some might appreciate my artistic expressions, some may not. To each his own.”

Tiger interacted with the media on the sidelines of Mumbai International Motor Show 2017, which he inaugurated. The actor’s dignified response is a departure from his mother Ayesha Shroff’s reaction to Varma’s statements. She was quoted by a news website as saying, “I was taken aback at the nastiness of his (Ramu’s) rant. It didn’t upset Tiger one bit. I don’t understand what the whole rant was about in the first place. What triggered it off? We have nothing to say about Ramu.”

She was also reported saying, “I don’t understand why we still loosely use these outdated terms like ‘gay’ for defining somebody’s style. The world has evolved so much and everybody has their own individual, personal and artistic expressions. To me, a real man is one who knows how to treat a woman with respect and I have two in my life — Jackie and Tiger.”

@iTIGERSHROFF U are great at martial arts but if BRUCE LEE ever posed like a bikini babe like u he wouldn’t hav bcm BRUCE LEE..Please think pic.twitter.com/4Y8jvOP77T — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this pic.twitter.com/4NzLg3cjUZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups pic.twitter.com/aKZMV4YgOW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

Hey @bindasbhidu all my tweets on @iTIGERSHROFF are purely as ur fan and not otherwise ..please tell this to @AyeshaShroff and him pic.twitter.com/9a53ogH4b9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

@ITigershroff Truly real men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don’t ever pose in a Urmilaish way pic.twitter.com/Y2GA00Bqw0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 2, 2017

After Ayesha’s reaction, Varma defended himself saying that his comments were just as a fan of Tiger’s father Jackie, with whom has worked in Rangeela.

