Telugu actor Ram Charan: I wish to work with Rajkumar Hirani

Ram Charan has expressed his wish to work with Rajkumar Hirani. Ram Charan has expressed his wish to work with Rajkumar Hirani.

Telugu actor-producer Ram Charan says he is ready to explore Bollywood and wishes to work with Rajkumar Hirani.

While Baahubali fame actor Prabhas and Malayalam movie star Dulquer Salmaan are working in Bollywood films like Saaho and Karwaan respectively, asked if he has any favourite director in Bollywood, Ram said, “I am a huge fan of Rajkumar Hirani sir and would love to work with him.

“He is one of those filmmakers who is balancing the art and commerce rightly in his films. I so wish to work with him. I have also watched a few films of Vishal Bhardwaj and he makes some amazing pieces of cinema. Working with him would be such a pleasure.”

Ram has already worked in Bollywood as he featured in Zanjeer in 2013.

Asked if there’s a criteria he has for a Bollywood project, he said, “Yes, I tried it earlier and it did not do so well. But if I am getting something interesting, why not? I will surely give that a try. But this time, I will be looking at a few factors like the director, story, production… When I am targeting an audience out of my comfort zone, I have to be very careful.”

Since the actor is quite satisfied with his career in the south Indian film industry, according to him, “only a good story is my point of interest to go out of my comfort zone and work in a different language, because honestly, every regional cinema is doing experimental works these days”.

Does he have any favourite Bollywood actress whom he wishes to pair with on-screen?

“Every actress is unique in their own right and choosing one is difficult. Everyone is doing good work. I would be happy sharing screen space with anyone based on the demand of the story,” said Ram, who has already worked with Priyanka Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App