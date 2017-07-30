Rakul Preet wraps up shoots for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary in London, see photo

Rakul Preet Singh announced the wrap up of Aiyaary in London. Rakul Preet Singh announced the wrap up of Aiyaary in London.

Actors Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra who were shooting for their upcoming film, Aiyaary in London are homeward bound after wrapping up the shoot there. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “And byeeeeee London !! Awesome schedule comes to an end #aiyaary @s1dofficial #neerajpandey ..hyd here I come 💃💃”

The shoot for the much-awaited film kick-started in London a few days ago and both the actors were keeping fans updated about the film on social media. “Walking to set #london #shoot #Aiyaary” wrote Sidharth while sharing an image.

Earlier, Rakul Preet also took to Twitter to share that she has finished shooting for Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and is now off to London for Aiyaary shoot. “It’s a Wrap for #TheeranAdhigaaramOndru super kicked about this one .. now onto #Aiyaary #fly #londoncalling #Traveller #workmode ” Rakul tweeted. While Rakul Preet Singh is known for her work in Telugu films, she has also worked in several Tamil and Kannada films. However, she made her Bollywood debut with 2014 film Yaariyan.

Aiyaary features Sidharth as an army officer along with Manoj Bajpayee. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who is known for his critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The film will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is slated for a release on the Republic Day, January 26, 2018.

Sidharth is also awaiting the release of A Gentleman alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, slated for August 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd