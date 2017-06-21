Rakul Preet returns to Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary

Actor Rakul Preet will be playing the lead role opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary. Actor Rakul Preet will be playing the lead role opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary.

Rakul Preet was recently seen in the Telugu film Rarandoi Vedukka Chuddam, and is also a part of AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Spyder. Now, she has confirmed that she will also be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial Aiyaary. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. Sidharth and Manoj will be playing army men in the film.

The film is said to be a thriller, and it is unclear as to what role Rakul Preet will be playing in the film. According to Deccan Chronicle, the actor said, “Yes, it’s official now. I am doing the film. For some time, I had to keep quiet about it because the producers wanted to make their own announcement.”

The actor, who had debuted in Bollywood with the film Yariyaan, terms this opportunity as a sort of homecoming for her. Though her first film did not create much of an impact, down south the actor has worked in about 20 films — most of them successful at the box office. She also said that her role in Spyder amuses her. “I’ve a very interesting part as a medical student who is a little weird and clumsy. She has her own ideas about life and I am quite amused by my character,” she said.

The actor also feels that language is no longer a barrier. Now, the Punjabi girl has learnt to speak Telugu fluently. She said, “I can speak Telugu fluently, though I haven’t done my own dialogues in any of my Telugu films, except one where I played a London-based character. As an NRI, my character could get away with some mistakes in the Telugu diction as they are otherwise very particular here about how the lines are spoken,” and added, “Good well-defined roles in cinema of any language, be it Telugu, Tamil or Hindi. I don’t think language is a barrier any longer.”

