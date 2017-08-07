Rakshabandhan 2017: Popular Bollywood songs to celebrate the beautiful brother-sister bond. Watch videos

A melodious playlist of Bollywood numbers that will help you wish your beloved sibling the bestest of love even better. A melodious playlist of Bollywood numbers that will help you wish your beloved sibling the bestest of love even better.

It’s that time of the year again! Rakshabandhan is here and celebrating the wonderful relationship, every sister is busy tying a colorful rakhi on their brothers’ wrists. Making this Rakshabandhan even more special, we bring you a melodious playlist of Bollywood numbers that will help you wish your beloved sibling the bestest of love even better. Because every festival is incomplete without some Bollywood tadka!

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

This iconic Shankar-Jaikishan song featured in the 1959 film Chhoti Bahen and has been a classic ever since. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by Shailendra, this song is one of the oldies that we have grown up listening to.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

This one has to be one of the most popular Bollywood songs that best describes the love between siblings. And we can bet that once in his life, every brother has sung it to flatter his sister. Featuring in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, it was sung by the iconic duo of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar in an R. D. Burman composition.

Meri Pyaari Beheniya

Isn’t “Meri Pyaari Beheniya” that one song that aptly describes the feelings of a brother for his sister’s wedding? That is the reason why it always makes its way to every wedding playlist ever. Voiced by the legendary Kishore Kumar, this melodious song is all about that cute bond between siblings and is a definite hit on Rakshabandhan.

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera from the 2000 film, Kya Kehna which featured Preity Zinta happily dancing at her elder brother Mamik Singh’s wedding gave every girl a sweet dance number for their brother’s wedding. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, this iconic song focusses on the never-ending love that sisters share with their loved brothers.

Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya

Featuring in Hum Saath Saath Hain, a movie that was all about family relations and brotherhood, Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya became an instant hit and is an apt description of a sister’s feelings at her brother’s wedding.

Bachpan Kahan?

This Prem Ratan Dhan Payo track will take you on a nostalgic trip for the time you spent with your brother/sister in your early days. Sung by Himesh Reshamiya, this song is a beautiful celebration of the childhood memories that we often forget in our busy schedules.

A very happy Rakshabandhan to all!

