Raksha Bandhan: Farhan Akhtar shares an adorable throwback moment with sister Zoya Akhtar, see photo

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are two of the most talented siblings in the Bollywood industry. Each of them have managed to impress us with their creative skills. On Rakshabandhan, brother Farhan, took some time out to greet her dear sibling Zoya Akhtar. “To someone who’s protected me all my life .. Zo, you’re a superstar. Love you. #siblingday…” he said. He will soon be seen in Lucknow Central. It is an upcoming Indian Bollywood prison escape movie, directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Nikhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have collaborated for several projects such as Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do to name a few. Farhan Akhtar had made his debut as director in Bollywood with Dil Chahta Hai and till date that film remains one of the best cult classic. Later he directed Lakshya, which still manages to give us the chills. He had also made several films like Don, Don 2, Raees, Rock On, Fukrey to name a few.

As an actor, producer and director, Farhan Akhtar has aced it all, proving to the industry that he is definitely here to stay for a long long time. As for sister Zoya, she will soon be working on Gully Boy bringing together Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on big screen for the first time.

Zoya is known for making movies that create a long lasting impact and stays with you. Zoya Akhtar is one of the well known woman directors in the Hindi film industry, known for telling films that resonate.

