Rakhi Sawant to play Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s daughter Honeypreet Insan

Actress Rakhi Sawant says she will expose Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a biopic in which she will star as the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who is believed to be now hiding in Nepal.

“Yes, I’m playing Honeypreet as I have known her for seven to eight years. I know everything about her. I believe she is in London right now. My brother Rakesh Sawant and I are producing the film,” Rakhi told IANS.

“I’m in Delhi right now. We will be shooting here only. Our set will be exactly like his Sacha Sauda. I promise my audiences that ‘Main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi’ (I will be relieved only after exposing him),” she added.

The release date of the biopic is yet to be finalised. The sect chief has been jailed since August 25 when he was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999. He was then sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh. His imprisonment had led to a lot of violence in Haryana and Punjab.

Last year Rakhi Sawant had also starred in a film ‘Ek Kahaani Julie Ki’ which was based on the Sheena Bora murder mystery, and she had played the character of the prime accused Indrani Mukherjea.

Back then, Rakhi had also claimed that she worked closely with Indrani and Peter Mukherjea. According to her, their friendship had bloomed on the sets of two reality shows, ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ and ‘Jalwai Four 2 Ka 1.’

