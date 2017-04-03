Rakhi Sawant on arrest warrant: I am not Salman Khan, you won’t get anything by putting charges on me

Rakhi Sawant is a controversy-magnet. The more she stays in news, the more she hogs headlines for mostly all the wrong reasons. Now, the Queen of controversy is back. No, she is not a victim of any MMS or came out with a bold onscreen act. This time Rakhi is in news for an ‘epic’ reason. She has apparently hurt the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community.

Denying the charges of allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, Rakhi said, unlike Salman Khan, she is an innocent person, who believes in doing social work.

“I am not Salman Khan, I am Rakhi Sawant. You won’t get anything by putting charges on me. I am a simple girl who does social work and work in movies,” she told ANI here, donning a fluorescent ‘ Being Human’ t-shirt.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Rakhi Sawant by a local court in Ludhiana for her alleged objectionable remarks about Sage Valmiki. As per reports, the arrest warrant was issued on March 9 after Rakhi failed to appear before the court for the hearing of the case.

A complaint was filed against her by the Valmiki community for hurting their religious sentiments. The comments were made by her at a programme on a private TV channel in 2016 about the Sage, who is believed to have written the epic Ramayana.

Following her comments, members of the Valmiki community had protested against her at different locations. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 10.

While speaking about the controversy created in the name of Valmiki, the 38-year-old actress said that she used the example of Valmiki’s change of soul to explain the change in her friend and singer Mika Singh, when he was accused in an assault case.

“I just gave an example from what I have read in my childhood. Just like Valmiki, who got changed from being a robber to a saint, Mika ji also has changed. It was just an example,” she said.

Reportedly, a warrant was issued against her on the basis of a complaint filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community with her comments.

“When she was asked about the warrant, Rakhi defied it by saying, “I did not receive any notice or summon in regard to the warrant. I too got to know from the media this morning that police is coming to arrest me, because allegedly I told something wrong against sage Valmiki. I respect him and Valmiki community a lot. I don’t know why I am being targeted,” she said.

Adding, “When I got the news, I initially thought it was an April Fool prank. I don’t know why I am being targeted. May be because I belong to the film industry, I am an easy target.”

Finally, she concluded her explanation by saying, “Through ANI, I want to apologise to all the Valmiki community brothers and sisters, if I have hurt their sentiment. But this wasn’t my intention.”

