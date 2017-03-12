Rakhi Sawant’s leaked MMS shot on the sets of her upcoming film? Here’s what she has to say

Rakhi Sawant has denied that the MMS circulating online features her. Rakhi Sawant has denied that the MMS circulating online features her.

A day after an MMS, allegedly showing controversy queen Rakhi Sawant changing clothes, surfaced online and the actor denied that the girl in the video was her, sources have confirmed to indianexpress.com that it is indeed Rakhi in the clip, which was taken a while back, when she shot for a new film.

Rakhi was in Kashmir recently, shooting for her upcoming film titled Before Christmas, when the incident happened. “She was changing clothes in a small hut and someone from behind made the video. It is disgusting. We don’t think it’s anyone from the film crew, it has to be a local guy,” the source revealed.

Rakhi, however, has claimed that it is her duplicate in the video, and she is saddened by the MMS that has gone viral. Talking to indianexpress.com, she said, “It’s definitely not me but it’s very sad. In my 11 years of career, this has never happened. I am quite depressed right now. I don’t know what to do. I wish to connect with the cyber crime cell and also file a police complaint but then I think, the more I will react, the more people will talk about it and laugh at me.”

A dear friend of controversies, Rakhi finds herself amid such disputes every now and then. Just before the MMS leak, the actor-dancer made headlines when she seconded filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s infamous Women’s Day tweet and said that “every woman needs to learn to give pleasure.”

On March 8, RGV had tweeted that he wished all women give men as much pleasure as Sunny Leone does. After a police complaint was filed against him and a boycott threat from a film union, the filmmaker gave an apology.

