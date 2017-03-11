Rakhi Sawant’s leaked MMS goes viral, but she is confused if that’s her in the video

Rakhi Sawant seems confused about the viral MMS, wonders if it could be her. Rakhi Sawant seems confused about the viral MMS, wonders if it could be her.

Wherever Rakhi Sawant goes, controversy follows. Better known for her bold statements and bolder appearances has found herself in the limelight, but this time it is regarding a leaked MMS. The video which is doing the rounds allegedly has Rakhi changing clothes. But the item girl has refuted all claims that it is her in the clip. The source of the MMS is yet to be known.

Rakhi is crying out and claiming that the video is not hers and that the woman in it is her duplicate. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi claimed, “Yes, I saw the video and I am very upset. I have worked in the film industry for 11 years and have not experienced anything like this.” She added, “I don’t know who it is, looks like me, maybe she is my duplicate. But it is not me.”

The actor-dancer however, also seems pretty confused. She also said, “Sometimes I think maybe, it is me. Well, I don’t know what to think. However, I want to put it behind me.”

Rakhi’s most recent controversy was when she seconded filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet and said that “every woman needs to learn to give pleasure.”

Rakhi has taken up a lot over the years – from acting, singing, dancing and TV shows to being a part of the popular reality show Big Boss. All of this has come with a fair share of controversies, and she also made an entry into politics with the Republican Party of India (A). Is there anything left for her to get her hands on? Well, maybe some more controversies!

