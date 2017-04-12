Rakhi Sawant gets transit bail by Bombay High Court in Valmiki row

Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant

Actor Rakhi Sawant has been granted transit bail for three weeks with regard to the arrest warrant issued against her in Ludhiana for her allegedly derogatory remarks against Sage Valmiki.

The actor on Monday, sought an anticipatory bail in the case. Taking cognizance of the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar ordered to summon the record of lower court for April 17.

“Rakhi Sawant has been granted transit bail for a period of 3 weeks by the Bombay High Court against the warrant issued in Ludhiana. We can now proceed to Ludhiana for further proceedings. Rakhi Sawant has been unwell and hence was unavailable in court,” said her advocate Adnan Shaikh in a statement.

Rakhi was unavailable for a comment. Last week, a police party from Ludhiana went to Mumbai to arrest the actor after a local court issued non-bailable warrants against her in a case filed by Ludhiana based advocate Narinder Adiya for her alleged remarks on Valmiki.

The police returned to Ludhiana without Rakhi as the actor wasn’t present at her home. Two days later, she held a press conference at her home where she said that she never got any arrest warrant and some people were trying to gain publicity by attacking her.

Rakhi’s alleged comments about Valmiki were from a press conference last year, which she addressed to defend her foe-turned-friend Mika Singh. She said that Mika was now a “nice” man and went through the same change of heart as Valmiki did.

