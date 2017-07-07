Rakhi Sawant appears in Court wearing a burkha

Rakhi Sawan had said that Valmiki had been a murderer before he wrote Ramayana. Rakhi Sawan had said that Valmiki had been a murderer before he wrote Ramayana.

A court in Ludhiana on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, who appeared before the court, wearing a burkha to avoid being detected, in a case related to objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki. Rakhi surrendered before the court on Thursday, a day ahead of the hearing of the case against her. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against her last month and directed police to ensure her presence in the court on July 7.

Court sources said that the actress had submitted an “unconditional apology” to the Valmiki community for her earlier remarks made on a TV show last year following which a complaint was filed against her with the Ludhiana police. Rakhi got the bail after furnishing two bonds of Rs one lakh each. She later left for Mumbai. The court had issued non-bailable warrants against her in March this year and a Punjab Police team had gone to Mumbai to arrest her. However, it returned empty-handed as she was not found at her given address.

Rakhi Sawant had last year, while explaining how people can change, had said that Valmiki was a murderer but later wrote the Ramayana. She had said that on a TV show. She was comparing Mika to Valmiki, saying that Mika, like Valmiki, too was a changed man. Mika had forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant in 2014 on his birthday. “Hum Valmiki ki baat karte hain, vo ek time pe logo ke murder karte the. Lekin baad mein Ramayan likhi na?” She had said on the TV show.

With inputs from IANS

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd