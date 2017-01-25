Rakesh Roshan hurt as Kaabil gets less screens: I will stop making films if this continues

A hurt and angry Rakesh Roshan, who has produced Kaabil with son Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has lot to say post Raees was given 60 percent screens thereby leaving Kaabil with 40 percent. A hurt and angry Rakesh Roshan, who has produced Kaabil with son Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has lot to say post Raees was given 60 percent screens thereby leaving Kaabil with 40 percent.

Rakesh Roshan is extremely hurt and upset that exhibitors have rescinded on their promise of allotting both Kabil and Raees 50:50 screens. Raees has been given 60 percent screens thereby leaving Kaabil with 40 percent.

A hurt and angry Rakesh, who has produced Kaabil with son Hrithik Roshan in the lead, told us, “They (Exhibitors) are very powerful people and they are not using the power in the right direction. They are using their power in the wrong direction. The 50-50 rule exists all over the world. Why can’t we too follow the same? They are succumbing to pressure tactics over a film (Baahubali) which will release in March. All distributors and exhibitors should come together and say we will not succumb to these pressure tactics.”

The maker also said that he will stop making films if this scenario continues. “They (exhibitors) are using power in the wrong direction and destroying honest producers. These clashes are harmful to producers, distributors exhibitors and above all audience who doesn’t have money to watch two films in a week. They are depriving everybody by indulging in such pressure tactics. I am very hurt and if this continues I will not make films anymore.”

When asked if he suspected SRK or Excel as the force behind influencing exhibitors to tow the line, Roshan refused to take any names. “I don’t want to name anybody but yes there are no friends in the industry. We are always standing alone and will always have to be alone. I and Hrithik are genuine. We love everyone. But many others are false. They hug, shake hands hug and kiss all for the camera. Behind it, it’s a different ballgame.”

