Rakesh Roshan gives best birthday gift to son Hrithik Roshan, announces Krrish 4

After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the turning point in Hrithik Roshan’s life was Koi Mil Gaya, which had released in 2003. The film was a shot in the arm for the sci-fi genre in Bollywood. Soon, the film lead to a franchise and we were introduced to superhero Krrish. With Krrish, Hrithik became popular among kids and went beyond just being referred to as the Greek God. Now, on the occasion of his 44th birthday, the actor’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan made an announcement much to the delight of Hrithik’s fans.

Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter and announced, “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik.” Well isn’t that a perfect gift for all Hrithik fans?

In the last two installments of Krrish, Priyanka Chopra was the female lead. However, nothing has been revealed about who would star opposite Hrithik in the fourth film of the series.

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen as Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in a biopic titled Super 30. The biopic, which is helmed by Vikas Bahl, will showcase the life of the mathematician, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE — the entrance exams of IIT — each year, with a commendable success rate.

“I am very excited because I am on the heels of doing a very inspiring film called Super 30,” Hrithik had said at an event in Mumbai.

