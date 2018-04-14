Rajpal Yadav and wife Radha Yadav convicted in a Rs 5 crore loan case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been convicted in a loan repayment case along with his wife Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been convicted in a loan repayment case along with his wife

A Delhi court on Friday convicted Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case. An argument on the court’s order is likely to be heard on April 23.

Rajpal Yadav and his wife allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor had taken from a Delhi-based businessman for his directorial debut in 2010.

Yadav had spent four days in jail from December 3, 2013, till December 6, 2013, after which a division bench of the High Court had suspended the sentence on his appeal. The single judge bench, which was hearing the recovery suit, had taken exception to the affidavit filed by Yadav in December 2013, which was allegedly falsely prepared and contained forged signatures of his wife. The court had ordered that Yadav be sent to jail for 10 days for contempt. Delhi-based businessman M G Agarwal, the owner of Murli Projects, had filed a recovery suit against the actor and his wife for failing to repay a loan of Rs five crore which Yadav had taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata in 2012.

Rajpal Yadav is popular for taking up comedic roles and giving it his own twist. Yadav has appeared in movies like Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, and Dhol.

