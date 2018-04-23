Rajpal Yadav loan recovery case: Actor sentenced to six-month jail; gets bail

Rajpal Yadav has been granted bail in the loan repayment case Rajpal Yadav has been granted bail in the loan repayment case

A court here on Monday sentenced Bollywood actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav, convicted of failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by his company to make a movie, to six months jail.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 11.2 crore on him, observing that Yadav was convicted in seven cases of bouncing cheques and said that he will pay a fine of Rs 1.6 crore for each case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Amit Arora, however, showed leniency to the actor’s wife Radha Yadav, asking her to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The court later granted him bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor had spent four days in jail from December 3, 2013, till December 6, 2013, following which his sentence was suspended by the division bench. Earlier, the court had ordered that Yadav be sent to jail for 10 days.

Delhi-based company Murli Projects had filed a case against Yadav’s company Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore which the actor took in 2010 to make his Hindi debut directional film Ata Pata Laapata. Yadav is a familiar face of Bollywood and is known for his work in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and Bhoothnath.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App