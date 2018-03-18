Rajpal Yadav: I am glad to be working throughout my career so far

Rajpal Yadav will be next seen in Barefoot Warriors. Rajpal Yadav will be next seen in Barefoot Warriors.

Having acted across all formats, from theatre to television to films, Rajpal Yadav has always believed in giving his best and he still yearns to do good work. “I am more hungry today for good work. I am more energetic today. I have always been busy working on films. I am glad to be working throughout my career so far. I am happy that I have got success in whatever I have done,” Yadav told PTI.

Yadav studied acting in the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow from 1992 to 1994 and after finishing the course, he went to National School of Drama in Delhi. In 1997, he moved to Mumbai. Since the time he landed in the city of dreams, Yadav felt nothing less than a struggler despite being an alumni of a prestigious institute like the NSD.

“I was a learner then but in 2018 I am a well-known beginner. This is life and the struggles are ongoing. Today, people know me and I am glad that I have done some work that is being remembered by audience,” he added. After years of struggle and hardwork, Yadav has really come a long way and is today regarded as of the finest character actors in Bollywood.

For the 47-year-old-actor, the one thing that is of utmost significance is the recognition and love of the audience and the industry people while monetary growth comes secondary. “I have always got my due as an actor. I am growing remuneration wise as well in my career. I don’t think an actor shouldn’t look for ask for what is my remuneration, the name and fame is the biggest payment for actor,” he stressed.

He further said that there have been times when he acted in few films without even taking money in name of friendship with the makers, but he made sure even in such a scenario his role was good enough for him to sacrifice his acting fee. As an actor, Yadav’s only desire was to have a filmography that would boast of diverse roles.

Besides showing his comical side in movies like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Phir Hera Pheri, he has also acted in film such as Jungle, where he had a negative part or in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon where people saw him as a lover. In Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, he played an insecure husband. “It is been 33 years in the industry for me and I am enjoying doing all kind of characters be it negative, serious or comedy. I have never been rejected as whenever I have auditioned I have always got selected. I have done work with utmost honesty, be it in whatever space.”

He said such is an impact of actors and films on audience that today almost every person wants to enter Bollywood. “Irrespective of whether you go to NSD or any acting school, if you are good at work, you will succeed. To known action, dance is also needed besides acting,” he added. Yadav, who made his Hollywood debut in the 2014 with Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, will next be seen in an Indo-American venture Barefoot Warriors.

The upcoming film as per reports, is based on a true story of India’s first football team that went to the 1948 London Olympics and the 1950 Football World Cup. However, India had to withdraw from the World Cup after being not being allowed to play barefoot. In this movie, the comedic genius plays the role of Jogi, a driver-cum-guide. “I am talking in English in this film and I am happy to do it. He works with an international tourist so he knows English, Hindi, Punjabi,” Yadav said. The film is directed by Kavi Raz, who previously helmed The Black Prince in 2017. Barefoot Warriors is scheduled to release in October.

