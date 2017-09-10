Rajkummar Rao wraps up Bose web-series, preps up for Omerta premier at TIFF 2017

Rajkummar Rao to be next seen in Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta. Rajkummar Rao to be next seen in Omerta, directed by Hansal Mehta.

After Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton in upcoming film Newton and before he performs the character of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta, Rajkummar Rao is all set to amaze us with the portrayal of Subash Chandra Bose in the web-series conceptualised by National Award winning director Hansal Mehta. The actor has wrapped up the shoot of the web-series. He announced the news through his Twitter account with a still that captures the essence of his character quite perfectly.

Rajkummar Rao, who can be safely tagged as a method actor, took his role quite seriously. Knowing and understanding the repercussions of not being true to the iconic figure of Subash Chandra Bose, Rajkummar to look like his character and get the nuances just right, went half bald and gained a lot of weight.

The teasers and trailer of the web-series had got us to the edge of our seats, and with the wrap of the shoot, we are eager to get to know the story of Hansal Mehta-Rajkummar Rao film.

For now, Rajkummar is prepping up for the premiere of his next, Omerta, also directed by Hansal Mehta. The director recounts the story of infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a convicted terrorist who many believe had financial connections to 9/11. Sheikh is widely known as the man responsible for the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

The film will have its premiere on September 11. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra’s Pahuna was

already featured in the film festival.

