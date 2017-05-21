Rajkummar Rao wraps up Bareilly Ki Barfi, calls it a learning experience

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in comic roles in Behen Hogi Teri and Bareilly ki Barfi. Rajkummar Rao will be seen in comic roles in Behen Hogi Teri and Bareilly ki Barfi.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is on a roll. With back-to-back releases, we wonder how is he getting time to even breathe. He recently delivered a powerful performance in Trapped. He is set to play a 324-year-old man in Raabta. He is also gearing up for the release of Behen Hogi Teri next month. And in the midst of all this, he has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Rajkummar took to Twitter and said he has an amazing experience. “Finished shooting ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. What a wonderful and learning experience it was. Had so much fun playing Pritam Vidrohi,” Rajkummar tweeted on Sunday.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic Bollywood comedy and also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. The film is about the life of three young adults, set in the small town of Bareilly. Ayushmann Khurrana is an owner of a printing press while Rajkummar Rao is working under him. Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of a girl from UP.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao on being a part of commercial films: My commitment towards my work is the same

See Rajkummar Rao’s latest post here:

Finished shooting #BareillyKiBarfi. What a w’ful & learning experience it was. Had so much fun playing #PritamVidrohi. Thank u @Ashwinyiyer — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 21, 2017

Earlier this week, Kriti wrapped up her part in the film with the shooting of a colourful song for Bareilly Ki Barfi. She retweeted directed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who had shared a few pictures from the song featuring Kriti and Ayushmann. The caption read, “All sweet things come to end!Wrapped a quirky story with awesome cast&crew.Unwrapped & discovered a new side of me😀#BareillyKiBarfi #21july”

All sweet things come to end!Wrapped a quirky story with awesome cast&crew.Unwrapped & discovered a new side of me😀#BareillyKiBarfi #21july pic.twitter.com/a4llh8pjQE — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) May 20, 2017

On the other side, Rajkummar had also shared a new poster for Behen Hogi Teri on Twitter. The comic drama features him alongside Shruti Hassan. The poster itself is filled with fun and spontaneous laughter and we cannot wait for the movie to be out already. While Behen Hogi Teri will be releasing on June 2, Bareilly Ki Barfi will hit the theaters on July 21.

Gattu aur Binni ki nikkar se lekar pant tak ke zamane ki,Mohalle wali mohabbat. Check out the new poster of @bhtthefilm. In cinemas 2nd June pic.twitter.com/ZCN63QghUU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 19, 2017

Rajkummar will also soon start shooting for his upcoming web-series Bose in which he shares screen space with his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa. He will play Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the show which will be directed by nHansal Mehta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd