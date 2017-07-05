Rajkummar Rao undergoes transformation again, gains 11 kg for web-series Bose. See photo

Rajkummar Rao goes fit to fat for his ALT Balaji webseries, Bose. Rajkummar Rao goes fit to fat for his ALT Balaji webseries, Bose.

You can trust Rajkummar Rao for always giving you reasons to write about him in awe, surprise and in praise for his roles in his films. And this, from the actor’s end has not changed much. The Trapped actor has yet again shocked us with the kind of transformation he has undergone for his web series on Subash Chandra Bose.

Rajkummar underwent drastic weight loss to play a man striving for survival in Vikramaditya Motwane’s psychological thriller, Trapped, and now, it seems like he has been hogging pizzas and biryani to get the pot belly he is sporting for Hansal Mehta directorial Bose. Unlike many actors who have chosen prosthetics to change their looks for film, the Behen Hogi Teri star has been working on his look for two months. He also went half bald to play the part of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

As an actor, he has always maintained that he has been extremely careful about what he eats but for Bose, Rajkummar has perhaps forgotten all his rules. “I have gained 11 kg as of now and I have been eating a lot… ten times of what my diet was,” the actor was quoted as saying by IANS.

Giving a glimpse into his physical transformation for each of his recent roles, he posted on Twitter an image with snapshots of his physique for Behen Hogi Teri, Trapped and Bose. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Building a character. Nothing gives me more high than the process of exploring someone else’s life on screen.” Well, we just cannot wait to know what’s next for this performer.

