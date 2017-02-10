Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped poster out, to release on March 17. See pics

Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped is set to hit the theatres on March 17. Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped is set to hit the theatres on March 17.

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Trapped is set to hit the theatres on March 17. Rao took to Twitter to share the official poster of the movie and announce the release date. “And it’s official #Trapped releasing on 17th March,2017. Trailer out soon,” he tweeted.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Phantom Films, “Trapped” is a survival-drama-thriller about a guy, played by Rao, who gets trapped in his own house at a high rise building with no escape route.

And it’s official #Trapped releasing on 17th March,2017. Trailer out soon. pic.twitter.com/eR2bOQz44E — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 9, 2017

The movie had its world premiere at the 18th Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival last year and received an standing ovation. The film also marks Motwane’s return to the big screen after his 2013 romantic drama “Lootera”.

Trapped is touted to be Rajkummar’s best performance till date. The actor has always put in immense hard work and has shown sheer dedication towards all his characters, and his performances have always been appreciated by the audience, be it in Shahid or Queen.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is also busy with anotheri film, Newton, which has been directed by Amit Masurkar, is all set to have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2017.

Newton is black-comedy with political undertones about a clerk who is placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh. He tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of an attack by Maoist rebels.

Rajkummar shared a picture with the caption, “Team #NEWTON in berlin. It’s our world premier today @ManMundra #Berlinale Keeping our fingers crossed,” as he is all set for the very world premiere.

Rajkummar Rao are all set for his upcoming films.