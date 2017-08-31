Rajkummar Rao to star opposite Aishwarya Rai in Fanney Khan, confirms Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra welcomed Rajkummar Rao as part of the cast of his production venture Fanney Khan. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra welcomed Rajkummar Rao as part of the cast of his production venture Fanney Khan.

Is it a birthday gift for all Rajkummar Rao fans? It seems so. The new addition to the Fanney Khan star cast is the birthday boy Rajkummar. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra welcomed him as part of the cast of his production venture Fanney Khan.

While the National award-winning actor, who was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, is busy thanking all for their wishes, he must be excited about sharing screen space not just with former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but also Anil Kapoor in the film. Rakeysh Mehra tweeted, “#FanneyKhan @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @kriarj #Ash welcome aboard Raj tighten your seat belt for the roller coaster.”

Earlier, there were reports about Madhavan being a part of the film. An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, Fanney Khan will be directed by Atul Manjrekar. Earlier, it was reported that R Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead.

See Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra tweet welcoming Rajkummar Rao to star opposite Aishwarya Rai in Fanney Khan here:

However, just last week, the film’s makers had rubbished these rumours. Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment said the cast, including Aishwarya and Anil, are “deep into prep for their roles and as thorough professionals do not interfere in the process of casting for other roles”.

Fanney Khan will, reportedly, take on body-shaming in a big way.

