EXCLUSIVE Rajkummar Rao to go bald for playing Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s web-series

After enthralling the audience with Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, the director-actor duo of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao is back to inform the audience about the life of the Indian leader Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, but this time not through a film but with a web-series which will be aired on Ekta Kapoor’s web channel ALT Balaji.

Talking about the opportunity, Rajkummar told indianexpress.com, “I am feeling fortunate that I have got the chance to play him. In a way, I am really happy that people would know more about his life. There are so many instances about his life which left me surprised. Even his childhood, when he was young he went in search of a Guru. I mean I have never heard a kid of 14 year old traveling to Banaras with friend to find his Guru. So, yes. It is going to be very interesting.”

Rajkummar Rao is known to get into the skin of his character in every way possible. For this web-series too, the actor is leaving no stone unturned, “I have started reading a lot of books on him. Post 10th May, you would see me half bald just like Bose. I don’t believe in being fake with my roles so I wont use any wigs.”

Director Hansal Mehta told indianexpress.com that the series would cover every aspect of Bose’s life, “I think there are a lot of conspiracy theories around his disappearance. So, yes we are going to explore that area too. Except the fact that he had set up the Indian National Army and had chose to walk in a different path as to Gandhi’s Satyagraha moment to gain freedom.”

The director who is working on Omertà with Rajkummar Rao added that this series would inform people about life of Bose which nobody knows about, “There was a film made on Bose by Shyam Benegal, but unfortunately people did not watch it much. The script of web-series has been written in a way that it would appeal youngsters too. And also, a benefit with Digital medium is the fact that they are our personal archives. The short films are going to be accessible for eternity.”

But when you ask why Rajkummar only, he answered that the actor gets into skin of the character with quite ease, and we wouldn’t agree any less as we’ve seen him challenging himself and putting his audience in shock.

However, when you portray such a historical figure, there’s always fear of backlash or of not being able to pull it of in truest sense. Rajkummar doesn’t have any such fear. He says, “I don’t think as an actor I should be bothered about being at the receiving end of the backlash because that would build a lot of pressure in me. As an actor, I have to be comfortable doing whatever the character demands. We are trying to be as close to reality ad we can and the writing is such that there should not be any kind of backlash. There is so much that’s untold about Bose. We are trying to explore all those arena in the film.”

The duo’s journey has been quite fruitful with back to back amazing performances. So, we are assured that even this web-series would add feathers to the cap of the director and actor.

