Rajkummar Rao to gain 10 kilos for web series Bose

After surprising everyone with his look in Raabta, Rajkummar Rao is once again ready to don a different look. This time the actor will gain around 10 kilos for playing Subhash Chandra Bose for an upcoming web series’ “Bose”. If that wasn’t enough, the 32-year-old actor has also gone bald to get into the skin of this character. Rajkummar recently said that makers will soon release the first look of the film. Directed by Hansal Mehta the series will be aired on Ekta Kapoor’s web channel ALT Balaji on August 15.

The actor shared his half-bald picture on his Twitter page and wrote, “Got a haircut done for #Bose. We’ll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these r the post hair cut pictures.Thank U @AalimHakim.”

Got a hair cut done for #Bose. We’ll soon put out the first look as Bose. Until then, these r the post hair cut pictures.Thank U @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/Z2Z8r7sOZ8 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) May 26, 2017

Speaking about his role and preparation, the actor told PTI, “I am doing a lot of prep work for the film. I am reading a lot of books and watching videos. There is a lot of material in the script that is available to us. I am learning Bengali for it and gaining weight… I am gaining around eight to 10 kilos. We are showing his story, a journey from his school and college days to his disappearance.”

Rajkummar insisted that he will not make use of prosthetic and will use minimal makeup. “For the look, we will not make use of prosthetic, we will have less makeup. We will find a way to get as close to his look as possible. I am leaving no stone unturned for this,” the actor added.

