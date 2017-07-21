Rajkummar Rao: The moment we finish shooting, I’m going to go back to my original shape

Rajkummar Rao talks about the hard work he puts in while shooting for films. Rajkummar Rao talks about the hard work he puts in while shooting for films.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has given us lot of reasons to love the Hindi Film Industry. With variety of performances in films like Raabta, Behen Hogi Teri, Aligarh and Trapped, the actor has proved that he can readily take on any challenge thrown at him. During an interview, the actor was asked about the various challenges he faces while doing roles.

“Acting is not about physical appearance but also mental power. For me both internal and external preparation is important. When you are trapped in a situation which at a human level, you have never really experienced, where you are all alone for almost a month, it was tough to portray. To depict the very mental problem, the whole mental trauma, the mental state he was going through, to try and achieve all that was quite a task for me. Thanks to my director that he had given me such circumstances and environment on the sets. He made my job really easy,” Rajkummar said about his role in Trapped.

Recently there was a rumour that Trapped will have a sequel, but the actor isn’t very sure about it. “I haven’t heard of it, but if somebody is planning it, it’s a great platform. I think those who have seen Trapped have really enjoyed and have really good things to say about it. So I’m glad people are experimenting with stories and they are thinking of giving different content to our audience. I think that’s how you grow and develop as artists and actors,” quipped Rajkummar.

The actor recently grabbed eyeballs for his various physical transformations and very recently for his upcoming web series with Hansal Mehta, Bose. What makes him take up such challenges? “It is my job as an actor to start posing as the character whose life depends on the way I look. So I tried to look like him as much as possible. Since I’m playing Bose in Subhash Chandra Bose and he was heftier than I am, I had to gain some weight. I had to put on around 10-11 kgs for that. As an actor I feel it is a part of my responsibility and commitment towards my work,” he said.

“How healthy it is? It’s not. I won’t suggest anyone to go through the transformation. But for me it’s my work and it’s all for my work. And the moment we finish shooting, I’m going to go back to my original shape,” he added.

