Stree: This Rajkummar Rao starrer releases on August 31

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the release date of his latest venture, Stree. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, is a horror comedy that is due for release on August 31.

Rao shared a sneak peek from Stree. In the short clip, we see a deserted town where no one is in sight. The camera goes through the bylanes where on various walls there is a message, “O Stree, kal aana” (Stree, come tomorrow). This message is written in red. The voice-over also says “Yahan koi mard nahi” (There is no man here). The end of this clip reveals a spirit like figure who is levitating. The film is based on a “ridiculously” true phenomenon.

The horror comedy genre saw a new lease of life after last year’s Golmaal Again. Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra among others, the Rohit Shetty film earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is written by Raj and D.K who have earlier directed and written films like Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, Shor in the City and A Gentleman.

