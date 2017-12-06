Rajkummar Rao to star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to star in a horror comedy. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to star in a horror comedy.

Rajkummar Rao has owned 2017 in the best way possible. With films like Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, the actor certainly impressed his audience and the critics. But 2017 isn’t over yet and looks like Rajkummar Rao is still on a roll. The actor took to Twitter to announce his new film with actor Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar tweeted, “Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin.”

As per Rao’s tweet, this film is going to be horror comedy and after the success of Golmaal Again, it looks like this is going to be Bollywood’s new favourite genre. The film is being directed by Raj & DK who have earlier directed films like A Gentleman (2017), Go Goa Gone (2013) and Shor in the City (2011) amongst others.

Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo @MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can’t wait to begin. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017

Rajkummar Rao has been acting in films for almost 7 years now and in such a short span of time, he has already won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in 2013’s Shahid. Earlier this year, his performance in Trapped was unanimously loved and considering it was almost a one-man show, Rao held his ground strongly. With Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rao showed that he can go mainstream just as easily. AltBalaji’s web series Bose: Dead/Alive saw Rajkummar playing Subhas Chandra Bose and his performance was simply outstanding. Rajkummar Rao has had a wonderful year so far and with this announcement, it looks like he’s preparing for an even better 2018.

