Rajkummar Rao plays 324-year-old in Raabta: Is this the most dramatic transformation in recent times? See pic

Rajkummar Rao is one actor who immerses completely into the skin of the character he plays. When Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped unfolded in the theaters the critic and the viewers could not help praising the actor and felt as if they are watching the agony of a trapped man instead of looking at an actor portraying the story of a fictional man. And now the actor has done it once again. This time it is Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta which will see the fine actor playing a man of 324 years. The thing is you already saw him in Raabta’s trailer but we are pretty sure you didn’t recognise him.

In the trailer which has Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon as the lead couple, you might have noticed an aged man close to the end, bringing a surprise element to the intriguing trailer. That tattooed old man is Rajkummar Rao. Though it is a blink-and-miss-it appearance, the man sure catches our attention. It should too because the actor is playing a 324-year-old man. What’s more, as Rajkummar wrote on Twitter, it is all for a guest appearance. The actor wrote, “And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta.” Before this, we have seen looks of Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons, Akshay Kumar in 2.0 and Amitabh Bachchan and Paa among others where prosthetics completely changed the actor.

And here is my Guest appearance from #Raabta. pic.twitter.com/AZaHryWX6a — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 21, 2017

Bringing the character to life was not an easy task. The film’s team did 16 look tests before picking the final one. Director Dinesh Vijan and the Rajkummar sat along with the team over a couple of days to get the final look in place. Not only this, a special team from Los Angeles got on board and worked with Zuby Johal of Dirty Hands company to etch the look for the actor.

To get the looks right Rajkummar had to undergo five to six hours of prosthetic every day to get into his character. In addition to that, his styling was important, his body posture and voice modulation also had to be worked upon. He wore accessories and also got the tattoos done for the character.

Talking about it director Dinesh Vijan said, “Rajkummar was kind enough to do me a favour. It was tedious but, he patiently sat through it every day. I think, the idea of the prosthetics making him completely unrecognisable excited him as an actor.”

Though it is not a full-fledged role but still it excited Rajkummar Rao. The actor said, “It was so much fun as an actor. Dinoo (Dinesh) has a very clear vision as a director and he gave me a lot of freedom as an actor to explore.” Adding to it, he said, “The prosthetics used to take almost five to six hours every day and then I would start sweating inside all that make-up. It needed quite a bit of patience.” Directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and releases on June 9.

