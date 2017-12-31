Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Jumma Chumma’ moves are perfect for ringing in the new year; watch video

Rajkummar Rao is having a gala time. Rajkummar Rao is having a gala time.

Rajkummar Rao is ringing in 2018 in the most adorable way. The actor posted a video in which he is dancing on ‘Jumma Chumma’ song from Amitabh Bachchan’s Hum, along with his partner in crime, Patralekhaa. The two have been constantly sharing pictures from their vacation. The two, who have openly embraced their relationship, were attending a friend’s wedding but instead left their fans in complete awe. They say the best relationship is when you date your best friend and Rajkummar – Patralekhaa are definitely setting the example. They are goofy together, they are fun and even talented.

In conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor remembered how cute he found Patralekhaa in a mobile SIM commercial and immediately thought that somebody should marry her! However, he mentioned that marriage is not immediately on the cards for the much-in-love couple. But, Rajkummar does admit to her playing a very important role in his life, even going as far as helping him to groom himself and better his spoken English.

The actor has had a successful 2017 with many of his films receiving love and adulation from the fans as well as the critics. His film Newton was Indian entry to Oscars 2018 but failed to stand out from the list of record 92 films which got nominated in the Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards 2018.

Now, Rajkummar has two big projects up for release in 2018. Hansal Mehta’s Omerta has already been getting great reviews at various film festivals but the audience will get to see this in 2018.

Check out other photos:

Apart from this, Rao will be seen in Fanne Khan where he will be starring alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

