Rajkummar Rao on Padmavati controversy: Violence is not an answer to anything

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for Fanne Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently shooting for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan, has been a part of Bollywood for several years now. At a recent event in New Delhi, the 33-year-old actor shared his two cents on the ongoing debate around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and how he himself faced a number of rejections before making it big in the industry.

Padmavati has been facing constant opposition in the form of violence and threats from members of Rajput Karni Sena. And when Rajkummar was asked to comment on the issue, he wasn’t one to hold back his words. He said, “I think they should sit and talk on the table. Violence is not an answer to anything. We come from Gandhi’s nation. We can solve everything with non-violence. So, I hope there will not be any more violence and it will get sorted very fast. I can just hope and pray.”

His upcoming flick Fanne Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Rajkummar adds that working with the Bollywood ‘superstars’ is inspiring, as it’s an everyday learning experience. He quipped, “It feels great to work with superstars. I grew up watching these people and their wonderful performances, be it Anil sir, Aamir Sr, Manoj Bajpayee. So now, when I get a chance to work with them, sharing the same frame, it’s great. I learn a lot from these people every day as he (Anil Kapoor) is so passionate about his work and making his scene better. It’s awe-inspiring. It’s a great learning experience for me.”

But it’s not like success came easy for the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor. Not many know that before tasting stardom, Rajkummar had his fair share of rejections too. He elaborated, “I faced too much rejections. I would meet people and they would give excuses on why they cant cast me – sometimes because of my complexion and sometimes because of not being muscular enough. I knew it would be a lot of struggle for me to crack it in the industry because there are just so many people who come to Mumbai to follow their passion. I gave hundreds of auditions. I have done many advertisements just to survive because Mumbai is also an expensive city,” he added.

Further talking about casting couch, the Trapped actor said that many people are facing trouble, but they should not get scared and voice-out their opinion on Facebook or Twitter or any public platform. On the work front, the Behen Hogi Teri star has two more movies in his kitty, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga with Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and then a horror comedy opposite Sharadha Kapoor.

(with inputs from ANI)

