Rajkummar Rao on being a part of commercial films: My commitment towards my work is the same

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer, Raabta. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer, Raabta.

After a series of intense performances, actor Rajkummar had fun doing back-to-back romantic comedies with Behen Hogi Teri and Bareilly Ki Barfi. “Trapped did take a mental and physical toll on me. It was a very taxing film to do. While Behen Hogi Teri and Bareilly Ki Barfi are fun films. But my commitment towards my work is the same. I had to learn the accent, work on the character but it was all fun this time,” Rajkummar told PTI.

The 32-year-old actor says it was not a conscious decision to enter the mainstream commercial space. “I feel fortunate and lucky that people are thinking of me in each and every genre. Behen Hogi Teri and Bareilly Ki Barfi are wonderful stories and I have good roles in both the films,” he says.

The actor says he is getting encouraging comments from the people in the industry. “They are happy to see me in this avatar and they are saying I should do this often. But I don’t have any plan… I do the work that I like.” In Ajay Pannalal’s Behen Hogi Teri, Rajkummar is paired opposite Shruti Haasan and the film is set to release on June 2.

Also read | MOM new poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui follows Rajkummar Rao footsteps, gets into the skin of an old-age man

Ashwiny Iyer-directed Bareilly Ki Barfi features him along with Ayushmann Kurrana and Kriti Sanon and it will release on July 21. Also, he will be appearing in a cameo is Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s project Raabta. His look in the film went viral and has piqued the curiosity of his fans as to what role he would be playing in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd