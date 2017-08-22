Rajkummar Rao on Ayushmann Khurrana suggesting his name for Bareilly Ki Barfi: If he has suggested my name, then it is very kind of him

Rajkummar Rao has been receiving praises from all quarters. Rajkummar Rao has been receiving praises from all quarters.

Rajkummar Rao is garnering praise for his turn as Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi.

In an interview with PTI, Ayushmann had revealed that he suggested Rajkummar’s name to the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Today, when we asked Rajkummar about Ayushmann’s comment and the praise he is receiving for playing Pritam Vidrohi, the 32-year-old actor expressed gratitude, and surprise because he wasn’t aware that Ayushmann suggested his name for the film.

“Honestly, I am not aware about this. But if he (Ayushmann Khurrana) has suggested my name, then it is very kind of him. I want to thank him for that. The kind of love and appreciation I am getting for Pritam’s role is so overwhelming. I hope he suggests my name for all his good scripts, and I will do the same for him. We are really good friends,” said Rajkummar.

Rajkummar’s performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi has found favour with critics and audience like. The actor is very happy, but gives the credit to his co-actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi. He is also grateful to the director and writer.

He said, “Film making is team work. All the characters play an important role. For me, as an actor, for my character to come out so beautifully, I would give all the credit to my co-actors, directors and writers. It is not something you can do on your own. It totally depends on your co-actors. I am very happy for the kind of response I am getting for my work, but there was a lot of hard work that has gone into it.”

Rajkummar Rao is now busy promoting his web-series Bose: Dead or Alive. Produced by Hansal Mehta, this web series will be streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji. Bose: Dead or Alive is about the mystery surrounding the death of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. After Bose, Rajkummar has Newton and Omerta in his kitty.

