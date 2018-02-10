Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta to hit the screens on April 20, 2018

Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta will release on April 20 this year Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta will release on April 20 this year

Hansal Mehta’s Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, will release on April 20 this year.

The film won accolades at the Toronto International Film Festival and Jio MAMI film festival last year.

The intense drama film is based on the life of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was freed in exchange for passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and was later accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl.

Mehta had shown Omar’s character in his 2013 film Shahid in a brief scene where he tries to brainwash lawyer Shahid Azmi, the film’s protagonist. Interestingly, Rajkummar had played the role of Shahid Azmi in that film.

Mehta earlier collaborated with Rajkummar in three back-to-back films — Shahid (2013), Citylights (2014) and Aligarh (2015).

Despite having won accolades, filmmaker Hansal Mehta thinks that the movie might face some trouble with the censor board.

“Let’s see. We will cross the bridge when we come to it. There will be a problem. But I hope they (censor board) understands the film’s context. We haven’t done anything to sensationalise”, Mehta had said on the subject in an earlier interview.

Recently Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer had run into trouble with the censor board. The movie was allowed a release after specific modifications were made to the historical drama.

Mehta also served as the creative producer of web series Bose: Dead/Alive, that featured Rajkummar in the lead. The film is produced by Nahid Khan and presented by Swiss Entertainment.

