Omerta actor Rajkummar Rao had to ‘cultivate anger’ to play a terrorist

Bollywood’s unconventional actor Rajkummar Rao, who stars as one of the most dreaded terrorists Omar Sheikh in his upcoming film Omerta, said that playing an anti-hero was an exhausting experience. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the 33-year-old actor said, “A lot of preparation was needed to play the character of Omar Sheikh in Omerta. I watched a lot of documentaries and hate speeches to cultivate anger in me.”

He added, “Apart from watching documentaries, I also was in London, to get used to the accent and learn about the culture there. I was simultaneously growing my beard to physically also resemble him (Omar Sheikh). I was also working out, trying to be strong physically.”

The film got rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, also garnering a positive response at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. Omerta is based on a true story of Omar Sheikh, exposing the real and present danger of Pakistan sponsored terror. It is woven around the bloody terror attacks starting from the kidnapping of the foreign tourists to 9/11 and the Mumbai Terror Strike to the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, Omerta also has an ensemble cast featuring Timothy Ryan Hickernell, Kewal Arora, Rajesh Tailang and others. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Nahid Khan, is set to release on April 20.

