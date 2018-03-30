Rajkummar Rao on playing Omar Saeed Sheikh in Omerta: It took me a while to shed this character

Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta releases on April 20. Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta releases on April 20.

Actor Rajkummar Rao says it took him some time to come out of the character of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh he plays in Omerta. The 33-year-old actor, who stars as one of the most dreaded terrorists in the upcoming film directed by Hansal Mehta, said it was his first attempt at playing “an anti-hero” and it was an “exhausting” experience for him.

“My first as an anti-hero and exhausting as an actor. To feel the hate towards another human-being without any remorse can take quite a toll. It took me a while to shed this character,” Rajkummar said in a press release.

The second poster of the film was revealed on Thursday, in which the actor can be seen being taken away in a police van. The intense drama is based on the life of Sheikh, who was freed in exchange for passengers of a hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999 and was later accused of killing journalist Daniel Pearl.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao sports a devious look in Omerta’s new poster

Hansal Mehta also tweeted this poster with the caption, “Here is a new poster of our film #Omertà. The story of Pakistan’s adopted son Omar Saeed Sheikh. A remorseless criminal who is protected by the Pakistani establishment. @RajkummarRao plays the antagonist and unlike his real self plays a person you will despise!”

Here is a new poster of our film #Omertà. The story of Pakistan’s adopted son Omar Saeed Sheikh. A remorseless criminal who is protected by the Pakistani establishment. @RajkummarRao plays the antagonist and unlike his real self plays a person you will despise! pic.twitter.com/kW7oafPHjz — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 29, 2018

Rajkummar reunites with frequent collaborator, Mehta, with whom he has worked in films such as Shahid, Aligarh and CityLights. The two also collaborated on AltBalaji’s web series, Bose: Dead/Alive.

After getting rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, Omerta also garnered a positive response at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Omerta releases in theatres on April 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd