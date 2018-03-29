Rajkummar Rao sports a devious look in Omerta’s new poster

Rajkummar Rao plays terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta. Rajkummar Rao plays terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta.

The trailer of Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao, was enough to get the audience excited about the film. But with the release of the latest poster, Rao’s fans will certainly be even more intrigued. In this poster, we see Rao’s character Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh being taken away in a police van. Rao’s look in the poster screams of nonchalance and he even sports a sly smile on his face.

The second poster of the film was tweeted by Hansal Mehta and he captioned it as, “Here is a new poster of our film #Omertà. The story of Pakistan’s adopted son Omar Saeed Sheikh. A remorseless criminal who is protected by the Pakistani establishment. @RajkummarRao plays the antagonist and unlike his real self plays a person you will despise!”

Here is a new poster of our film #Omertà. The story of Pakistan’s adopted son Omar Saeed Sheikh. A remorseless criminal who is protected by the Pakistani establishment. @RajkummarRao plays the antagonist and unlike his real self plays a person you will despise! pic.twitter.com/kW7oafPHjz — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 29, 2018

Rajkummar Rao also tweeted the poster.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rao spoke about his role and had said, “I was exploring the world which I had no idea about. I was exploring dark roots and secrets about that world and I was very disturbed while shooting for it because I had to play him for that. I had to believe in his ideologies and that was an extremely disturbing process. It is not something I really enjoyed doing.”

After Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, this marks the fourth feature film collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta. The duo had also worked together on AltBalaji’s web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Hansal Mehta earlier spoke to indianexpress.com about Omerta and Rajkummar Rao and said, “Rajkummar pushes me and himself to the core. For example, the killing of Daniel Pearl is one of the brutal moments in the film. It just happened. Raj got so much violence within himself. The violence in that sequence is incredible, even without any graphics. It scares you. The sound, look and Raj, it scares you. I was not scared but this was a different person and I was happy he was not the Raj I would want to spend the time in the evening.”

Omerta has already been screened at various international film festivals including, Toronto International Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival, among others.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film releases on April 20 in India.

