Watch Newton song Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar: Rajkummar Rao has a message for those who meddle in your business

Rajkummar Rao shows how difficult it is to be fair. Rajkummar Rao shows how difficult it is to be fair.

We live in India, a country where people are more concerned about what you do than what they do in their own lives, and Rajkummar Rao’s new song from ‘Newton’ is putting the situation perfectly into words. Sung by the very talented Amit Trivedi, “Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar” is everything you ever wanted to say to people around you whenever they poked their nose in your matters. While the film is about conducting fair elections and the importance of casting your vote, the song does imply to every situation, whether it is politics or your own life.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is yet another proof of the fact that poetry, music and entertainment are still in sync in the Indian film industry. And for those who have followed the work of Irshad and Amit, this song is a treat.

As per video, we see Rajkummar doing all that it takes to keep himself true to his job, a job of monitoring fair elections. Rajkummar as Newton brings on front the importance of casting your ballot for your candidate, the power each individual has in their hand to bring about a change in the world and lastly, to be true to your own self.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Rajkummar spoke about how Newton happened to him.

“Manish Mundra called me and then I met Amit (scriptwriter) who said he has written the script keeping me in mind. The moment I read the script, I fell in love with it. It’s such a unique story and something has never been told before. That’s what I look for in the scripts I sign, it was a challenge. I just read it and I said I am on. It has won so many awards and has done so well internationally,” said the actor.

The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role, will release on September 22.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd