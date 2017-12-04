Rajkummar Rao: I’d like to receive an Oscar from Meryl Streep

Rajkummar Rao would like to receive an Oscar Award from Meryl Streep. Rajkummar Rao would like to receive an Oscar Award from Meryl Streep.

Rajkummar Rao, who won the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor trophies at the Star Screen Awards 2017, is proud that his film Newton is India’s official selection for the Oscars this year. At the awards last night, the actor expressed excitement about the Oscars and the fact that 2017 has been his year. He even shared how he would like the excitement rolling even in the coming 2018.

“Oscars! There we go! I hope the new year brings along a lot of happiness, for the whole country. We are very hopeful for Newton, and I hope the new year will be great for Newton as well. Yes, I would like to walk the red carpet at the Oscars, but I am not dreaming about it. It is better to be neutral and happy about the fact that it is India’s official entry for the Oscars this year,” Rajkummar, who won the honours for Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi, said.

He would like to receive the golden statuette at the Oscars from whom? Rajkummar said, “Meryl Streep or Daniel Day-Lewis. It doesn’t matter who gives it, I just hope I get it.”

When the actor was asked how he feels knowing that 2017 has been his year, and that most of his films were hits, he thanked his audience for appreciating his work and sincerity.

“Oh man! I really enjoyed, I am glad I got to be a part of some really wonderful films. I hope it continues in 2018 as well, I hope you guys say that 2018 is my year as well. It was like a sixer, Bose was my last hit, as I said, I am happy with the fact that most of my films did well, and people liked my efforts and my sincerity.”

On being asked to share a little about his film with Dinesh Vijan, Raj said, “I am very excited, let’s see, let’s see.”

So while it looks like the actor’s 2018 is already set, he was asked what his new year plans are, and he said that he is excited to attend his best friend’s wedding in Bangkok. “My best friend is getting married in Bangkok, so I will be in Bangkok, I am going to attend his wedding there,” he said.

