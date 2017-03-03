Rajkummar Rao’s Newton hits Tribeca Film Festival next

Rajkummar Rao’s polical satire Newton is going places, especially with Tribeca Film Festival. Rajkummar Rao’s polical satire Newton is going places, especially with Tribeca Film Festival.

Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patel-starrer political satire Newton, which had its world premiere at 67th Berlin International Film Festival, has been selected in the world competition section of the 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival. The fest will take place from April 19 to April 30.

“Extremely happy to share that ‘Newton’ is in the world competition section of Tribeca. Can’t wait to be there. Congrats team,” Rajkummar tweeted on Friday.

Extremely happy to share that #Newton is in the world competition section of @Tribeca .Cant wait to be there. Congrats team #Tribeca2017. pic.twitter.com/gBypwz9tu7 — Rajkummar is TRAPPED (@RajkummarRao) March 3, 2017

Reacting to Rajkummar’s tweet, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on his Twitter page: “Amazing to see ‘Newton’ go places in the festival circuit. Now in world competition at Tribeca. Congrats.”

Amazing to see #Newton go places on the festival circuit. Now in world competition at #Tribeca. Congratulations @RajkummarRao @ManMundra — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 3, 2017

According to Tribeca’s official website, a total of 98 films will be screened at the fest this year across various categories.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Directed by Amit Masurkar, Newton revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh. The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi and Umrika.

Also read | Trapped trailer: It’s Raj Kummar Rao vs Raj Kummar Rao in this taut thriller. Watch video

At Berlinale, last month, Newton pocketed the Art Cinema award in the Forum segment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd