Rajkummar Rao shares Newton’s poster, film to premiere at Berlin. See pic

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, which has been directed by Amit Masurkar, is all set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2017. Newton is black-comedy with political undertones about a clerk who is placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh. He tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of an attack by Maoist rebels.

The film will premiere in the Forum segment of the festival which is known to feature edgy, innovative, and surrealistic titles. The 32-year-old Aligarh star took to Twitter to announce the news.

“So happy to share that our film #NEWTON will have it’s world premiere at Berlin international film festival. Congrats team @ManMundra @Amit_Masurkar,” Rajkummar tweeted alongside the poster of the film.

So happy 2 share tht our film #NEWTON wil have it’s world premier at Berlin i’national film festival.Congrats team @ManMundra @Amit_Masurkar pic.twitter.com/4CPuayojmp — Raj Kummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 18, 2017

Rajkummar, who is known for leaving a strong impact on the audience earlier said, “Yes, it’s the journey of a common man who aspires to be someone in life and heads to a jungle infested with Naxals. It’s a really funny story. I’ve been reading a lot of scripts but at the same time am being careful and choosy. Manish Mundra, who’s made Ankhon Dekhi and Masaan, got in touch and as soon as I read it, I knew this was it.”

This year the 67th Berlin International Film Festival will run from February 9 to February 19 and will open with the world premiere of Etienne Comar’s Django. Having tried his hand on various avatars, Rajkummar Rao has always tried to get into the skin of the characters he play in his films.

