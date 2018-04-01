Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri’s 5 Weddings to premiere at Cannes

Helmed by Namrata Singh Gujral, 5 Weddings will release in India in the later part of the year. Helmed by Namrata Singh Gujral, 5 Weddings will release in India in the later part of the year.

Festival favourite Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to make his debut at the Cannes Film Festival with his maiden Hollywood film 5 Weddings.

The film also marks the return of Nargis Fakhri on the big screen after two years. She was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh starrer Banjo.

Helmed by Indo-American director Namrata Singh Gujral, 5 Weddings will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, while in India, it will release in the later part of the year.

“I am so thrilled that the fruits of our labour are around the corner. 5 Weddings will have its global premiere at Cannes next month. It will be the first time audiences will be able to watch the film. It is immensely exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Americans are loving the film – so, I hope the French like it too,” said Namrata Singh Gujral.

5 Weddings is about an American journalist (Fakhri), who travels to India to cover Bollywood weddings, only to have a liaison officer (Rao) assigned to the project, whose sole job is to prevent any journalistic espionage.

The film also stars Oscar nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol

