How Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan proved that 2017 was about actors and not superstars

Ever wondered what it takes to outdo the mighty Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? And I am not talking about the box office figures, but in terms of winning hearts. Salman and SRK maniacs would still want to differ, but the truth is 2017 did not belong to them. It belonged to two names who had the power and talent to outshine the rest of Khans. They were Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan.

While on one hand there is Irrfan, who has preferred to keep his first name so that he isn’t a part of ‘Khan-gang’, on the other hand there is Rajkummar, who has slowly yet steadily climbed the ladder of success with his sheer dedication. Their films might not be made on exorbitant budget and not rake in huge moolah too, but they manage to prove with every new movie that they are here to stay and do good work.

2017 is comfortably being called the year of Rajkummar Rao. The actor had five films, one cameo and a highly successful web-series in his kitty, with each one having him play roles which were poles apart. Rajkummar pushed his own boundaries. He ensured that content became the hero of his films and he, as a performer, gave the best possible backing to it, or maybe it was the other way round!

Rajkummar has been around for around several years. He proved his mettle in films like LSD, Shahid, Kai Po Che, Aligarh and Gangs of Wasseypur. He played varied roles from a lecherous guy to one caught in a flawed system. He could be the actor’s best support to his biggest enemy. Before 2017, we did not doubt for an ounce that this actor deserved all kinds of praise under the sun for his immense dedication towards his craft and his extraordinary talent. However, this year only added to his finesse.

It looks like 2017 was a moment in Rajkummar’s life where he delivered his best so far. His films – Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Behen Hogi Teri, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Newton, Raabta and web-series Bose: Dead/Alive left the viewers satiated towards their need for talent and good cinema. He can be solely held responsible for bringing that shift in spectrum where now, the audience wants to see a performer than a star and appreciate story-driven films than a money-minting one.

Just like his Pritam switched into Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi, he has switched cinema in 2017 too. Just like he physically transformed for Trapped and Bose, he has transformed the way we see decently budgeted films too. His Newton was not selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars this year for nothing. It surely ranks as one of the best films of the year.Ask Rajkummar about his rise and rise in 2017, and he prefers to stay grounded. “I’m filled with gratitude and grateful for all the love and support. It’s just a humble beginning,” he tells us. Indeed, the beginning to success coming his way in the times ahead.

2017 also saw Irrfan Khan’s signature histrionics on the big screen. At 50, Irrfan has changed the kind of roles he does. Playing a common man with common needs and common mistakes, Irrfan was the reflection of anyone sitting in the audience in his two hits this year – Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle. While both dealt with a story picked from regular life, it was Irrfan’s charm and natural ease which made him our favourite.

Irrfan has already established himself as a versatile actor in the past two decades with films like Maqbool, Life In A Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Talvar and Piku. But this year was a clear drift in the kind of cinema he plans to do to ensure a long inning. His films have become a slice-of-life and his impromptu lines and gestures onscreen tells us why he is here to win over the younger generation too. From playing a villain in Haasil to a hero in Hindi Medium, Irrfan’s journey has been remarkable, so much so that even he mentioned it after winning a Best Actor award recently.

Point to note is, both Rajkummar and Irrfan are outsiders in this otherwise ‘nepotism’ laden industry who have proved that survival does not require a producer dad but winning the adulation of the viewers. And they got a lot of it this year, and will also receive next year, and even after that!

Thank you, Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan, for wiping the glass which now ensures that we, as audience see humble talent and sheer brilliance on the camera, and not believe in some superficial star power, which was hiding the real picture across this glass.

