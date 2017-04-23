Rajkummar Rao happy with Newton win at Hong Kong film fest

Rajkummar Rao’s political satire Newton is going places.

After starting off on the right note at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, actor Rajkummar Rao says his film Newton has won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival. The festival started on April 11, and will go on till April 25. The actor took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news about the win.

He posted: “After Berlinale win, another feather in Newton’s cap. Won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.”

Newton is Amit Masurkar’s second film after Sulemani Keeda in 2014. The film had its world premiere at Berlinale, and won the Art Cinema award for the Forum section there. The film also went to 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.An election day in the world’s largest democracy. With this story shot in the jungles of Chhattisgarh in central India, Newton couldn’t be more Indian in its taste for movie aficionados at a gala as prestigious as the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, Rajkummar Rao. had said previously during an interview.

After #Berlinale win, another feather in #Newton‘s cap. Won the Jury prize for best film at the Hong Kong intern’l film festival. @ManMundra pic.twitter.com/9Mf5WZ6Ram — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 23, 2017

“When I read the script of the film and when I saw some real people acting in it, it took me back to the days of the golden age of Indian cinema, when names like Shyam babu (Shyam Benegal) and Govind Nihalani sir used to make films… You can get the taste of real India,” said the actor back then.

Also starring Anjali Patel, Newton, a political black comedy, revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

Also read: I wanted to show anger of partition through Begum Jaan: Srijit Mukherji

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, company best known for bankrolling critically-acclaimed projects such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi and Umrika.

With inputs from IANS.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 7:24 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd