With Omerta releasing, here’s looking back at all the films that brought out the magic of Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta

A film director is known as the captain of the film’s ship and to sail his ship perfectly, he needs the support from his actors and co-workers. In Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta has found a perfect collaborator and the two have frequently worked together and up until now, all their outings have been universally appreciated. They often talk fondly about each other and the respect they have for one another translates perfectly on the silver screen.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Hansal Mehta spoke about Rao and shared, “We approach our work with a lot of honesty. We put ourselves out there completely, we give ourselves to a film so, I am glad our work is seen that way. It makes me very proud. We trust each other a lot. We believe in similar stories and in telling these stories in the atmosphere of mutual trust. I know he will deliver an interpretation that would be brilliant and he knows I will present him with a lot of respect, love and care.”

Up until now, the duo has worked on three full-length feature films and one web series. Omerta marks their fifth collaboration. Here’s looking at all the work they have done before they joined hands for Omerta.

1. Shahid

This was the first collaboration between this actor and director duo. Shahid was a biopic on human rights activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi. Before this, Hansal was still struggling to find his voice in Indian cinema but with the acclaim that Shahid received, it was clear that the director had found his path. This film eventually won the National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director.

2. CityLights

CityLights was the story of a family who moves from Rajasthan to Mumbai in search of a better livelihood. The film was made on a shoestring budget and managed to do really well. With Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in lead roles, the film was a tragic tale of a family that struggles against all odds. Rao was excellent in his performance and for her debut performance, Patralekhaa received a lot of love from the critics.

3. Aligarh

Hansal and Rajkummar’s third collaboration, this film was the story of Prof. Siras. Manoj Bajpayee played the lead character of the man who was fired from his job for his sexual orientation. The film was protested against in Aligarh. Rao and Mehta had established their co-ordination by the time this film released and it came as no surprise that the two were completely in sync in this film as well.

4. Bose: Dead/Alive

Not a film but a web series, this marked their fourth collaboration. In this web series, Mehta was the creative producer and Rao played the titular character of Subhas Chandra Bose. The AltBalaji series received a lot of praise from viewers and even though it got some flak for storytelling, Rao’s performance was loved by all.

Omerta, their fifth collaboration, releases on May 4.

