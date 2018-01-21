Rajkummar Rao gracious for his big win at Filmfare, remembers his mother

Rajkummar Rao won Filmfare Best Actor award for Trapped. Rajkummar Rao won Filmfare Best Actor award for Trapped.

Rajkummar Rao is high on success with some of the biggest hits of 2017 to his credit. After some critically acclaimed films like Trapped and Newton last year, Rajkummar has cemented his place in Bollywood as one of the finest actors. It didn’t come as a surprise that Rao was awarded two trophies on Saturday night at the Filmfare Awards. Rajkummar Rao was awarded the Best Actor (Critic) for Trapped and Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his stint in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The Newton actor took to Twitter to share a picture with the two well-deserved black ladies that he won last night and thanked his fans and family. Rajkummar expressed his excitement and gratitude in a Tweet that read, “Thank you all you beautiful people for all the encouragement, love & support. @filmfare Best Actor (Critic) for #Trapped, Best Actor (supporting) for #BareillyKiBarfi & #Newton got the best film(Critic). Thank u Mom & U people, ur love keeps me going & inspires me to work harder.”

His friends from industry too congratulated Rajkummar on his victory. Hansal Mehta wrote, “@RajkummarRao wins an award finally for #Trapped. Such a wonderful performance that almost got ignored in a year full of fantastic performances by him. Love you Raj…”

While Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari worte, “So happy and proud of you my dearest @RajkummarRao you deserve all this love and more. Stay bright. Keep shining,bringing smiles to our lives and being fearless in your chosen path of adding value to cinema.”

Thank you all you beautiful people for all the encouragement, love & support. @filmfare Best Actor (Critic) for #Trapped, Best Actor (supporting) for #BareillyKiBarfi & #Newton got the best film(Critic). Thank u Mom & U people, ur love keeps me going & inspires me to work harder. pic.twitter.com/8Q9a1vYtaQ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 21, 2018

@RajkummarRao wins an award finally for #Trapped. Such a wonderful performance that almost got ignored in a year full of fantastic performances by him. Love you Raj… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 21, 2018

So happy and proud of you my dearest @RajkummarRao you deserve all this love and more. Stay bright. Keep shining,bringing smiles to our lives and being fearless in your chosen path of adding value to cinema 😀 #BareillyKiBarfi #Newton #Trapped pic.twitter.com/JBC98HulYV — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 21, 2018

Congratulations @RajkummarRao!! Your performances have been exceptional! Well deserved! Also, #Newton winning the best film (Critic) is no surprise as well! It’s an amazing film! @filmfare http://t.co/K1LjRriFSY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 21, 2018

Congratulations brother. So well deserved. The best of 2017 🤗👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 http://t.co/7tfn1aIQTR — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 21, 2018

well deserved a.d many more to come :) http://t.co/l2Fe1ocBkC — Onir (@IamOnir) January 21, 2018

Anil Kapoor, his co-star from the upcoming Fanne Khan also shared, “Congratulations @RajkummarRao!! Your performances have been exceptional! Well deserved! Also, #Newton winning the best film (Critic) is no surprise as well! It’s an amazing film! @filmfare”

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. He will also be seen in a horror comedy titled Stree opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Omerta, the Hansal Mehta directorial will most likely hit the theaters in 2018 as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd