Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor wish Omerta director Hansal Mehta a Happy Birthday

Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta await Omerta release.

National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta celebrates his 50th birthday today. The director, who has films Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh to his credit, is receiving warm wishes from the industry on the special day. Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with the director on several films so far, took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture. Along with the picture, Rajkummar had the sweetest message for the director who gave him the stage, the limelight to perform and shine. He wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest @mehtahansal sir. Thank you for being in my life and thank you for making me a part of your family. I love you.”

Having worked in films like Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, the duo is now waiting for the release of their next film, titled Omerta. The film, which received immense love and acclaim at its premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival under Special Presentations section, has been the subject of debate for more than a year now. Rajkummar Rao would be seen as Omar Saeed Shaikh, the terrorist responsible for some of the most terrible attacks, including the 9/11 attack and the beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl.

Actor Adil Hussain took to Twitter to wish Hansal Mehta on his birthday and sent warm wishes for the success of Omerta. Adil wrote, “@mehtahansal very Happy Birthday to you… Wish you the very best for the upcoming release #Omerta. Hugs”

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday my talented director/friend. Hope omertà rocks and we share wine again.”

Here are other wishes:

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta has also announced his next with Rajkummar Rao, which would make a strong statement about freedom of expression, hypocrisy and exploitation of women at the workplace. Mumbai Mirror states that the film will be tentatively called Swagat Hain.

