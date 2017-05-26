Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri in legal trouble over actor dressed as Shiva

Rajkummar Rao’s film Behen Hogi Teri is in legal trouble over this scene? Rajkummar Rao’s film Behen Hogi Teri is in legal trouble over this scene?

Behen Hogi Teri, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, has landed in legal trouble. From the sources close to the film we have come to know that director Ajay Pannalal and producer Tony D’Souza have been arrested on the grounds of hurting religious sentiments of certain religious groups.

The source told us, “The first poster of the film where Rajkummar Rao has worn a Shiva look has been reported as hurting religious sentiments for a particular religious group. And now the producer and the director are arrested, they are not speaking up right now because they are worried that something wrong shouldn’t happen any further. They are yet to receive a bail!”

However, there is no confirmation as yet from the police station where the complaint was apparently reported.

Amul Vikas Mohan, the film’s producer, had shared the poster that has Rajkummar Rao in the Shiva get-up on Twitter and had captioned it: “The teaser poster for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ is here… Trailer out soon… Rajkumar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Gautam Gulati.”

In the poster Rao has given a modern twist to Lord Shiva’s avatar as the poster of forthcoming film Behen Hogi Teri features the actor dressed up as the deity, seated on a silver motorbike. Rajkummar in the Lord Shiva get-up sports a long mane, a moon crescent on his head, a rudraksh bracelet — and he sits casually — with a bored look on his face — atop a bike with slippers on his feet.

